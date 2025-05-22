GXO Unlocks Next Phase Of 20-Year Partnership: What It Means for Global Diagnostics

GXO Logistics Inc. GXO announced Thursday that it has renewed and expanded its longstanding partnership with bioMérieux, extending a key logistics agreement to support the French diagnostics firm's global supply chain.

The renewed deal builds on a 20-year collaboration and includes a modernization of two warehouses in France, covering 39,000 square meters. The upgraded facilities will support distribution to 160 countries and feature automation and advanced systems to handle highly regulated medical products.

"This next phase continues our shared commitment to innovation and efficiency," said Vincent Ricci, GXO's managing director in France. He noted the partnership began in 2004 and has evolved through continuous improvements to bioMérieux's supply chain.

bioMérieux, a leader in In Vitro Diagnostics, relies on tightly controlled logistics to handle temperature-sensitive products. The new setup includes six temperature zones and a unified warehouse management system. GXO will oversee inbound and outbound logistics, while bioMérieux manages direct fulfillment and fast-moving storage operations.

The enhanced logistics model is designed to improve order accuracy, increase visibility, and ensure compliance with healthcare regulations. GXO's broader healthcare services also include emergency deliveries and inventory management across Europe and the U.S.

In France, GXO operates more than 65 logistics sites and employs nearly 10,000 people. It ranks as the country's second-largest logistics provider, serving clients in e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, and tech.

Recently, GXO Logistics was selected by Toolstation to manage its logistics operations in the Netherlands—marking the first time the fast-growing retailer has outsourced logistics in the country.

