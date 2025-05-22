Trump's DOGE Assigns Review Team To Examine NTSB Amid Firings And Safety Oversight Concerns

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative has assigned a review team to examine operations at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), marking another expansion of DOGE’s oversight into independent federal agencies amid mounting transportation safety concerns.

What Happened: The NTSB confirmed Wednesday that a DOGE team has been assigned to review its operations, according to Reuters.

This follows DOGE’s pattern of reviewing independent agencies and recent attempts to examine legislative branch entities.

Earlier this month, the White House dismissed three Democratic commissioners from the Consumer Product Safety Commission after DOGE team visits. The fired commissioners filed suit Wednesday challenging their dismissals.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters in March that the agency had avoided personnel losses from government job cuts and remained exempt from DOGE’s buyout offers.

In an April 14 congressional letter, Homendy said the Trump administration recognized the NTSB’s critical role. The 400-employee agency submitted a reorganization plan eliminating 14 positions through attrition.

The review comes as aviation safety incidents surge. The January 29 mid-air collision between an American Airlines Inc. AAL regional jet and an Army helicopter killed 67 people, prompting multiple NTSB investigations.

The agency typically handles over 2,000 investigations annually, including recent train derailments and the 2024 Baltimore Key Bridge collapse.

Why It Matters: Microsoft Corp. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates has criticized Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Musk’s $2 trillion budget cut push, warning of “millions of deaths” from halting foreign aid programs. Gates called Musk’s efficiency claims unrealistic for such massive reductions.

DOGE teams are reviewing leases, staffing, and contracts across smaller agencies as part of sweeping government overhaul efforts. However, transportation safety oversight faces increased scrutiny following recent incidents.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer raised concerns about DOGE’s impact on Coast Guard operations after a Mexican naval vessel collision with the Brooklyn Bridge killed two crew members. Schumer cited Trump’s removal of Admiral Linda Fagan as Coast Guard Commandant, leaving the position vacant, and hiring freezes affecting water traffic control staffing.

The NTSB’s independence in investigating transportation accidents remains crucial as safety incidents increase across aviation, maritime, and rail sectors. Any operational changes could impact the agency’s ability to conduct thorough safety investigations that inform regulatory decisions affecting publicly traded transportation companies.

