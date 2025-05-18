Chuck Schumer Raises Concerns Over Trump And DOGE Impact On US Coast Guard After Mexican Ship Collides With Brooklyn Bridge: 'We Know They've Been Meddling'

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) expressed concerns on Sunday about the impact of President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency on U.S. Coast Guard operations. The Senate minority leader’s comments came in the wake of a Mexican naval vessel colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night.

What Happened: The accident resulted in the deaths of two crew members. The ship was on a goodwill tour, according to a report from The New York Times.

The Cuauhtémoc, carrying 277 individuals, drifted into the iconic bridge, damaging its masts and rigging. Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, confirmed the fatalities through a social media post, noting that the ship had lost power prior to the crash.

The deceased were identified as crew members by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The Mexican Navy reported that 22 individuals sustained injuries, with 11 in critical condition. The ship, initially docked at Pier 17, was intended to head south from New York Harbor but instead veered off course, as reported by the city's Office of Emergency Management.

Verified videos by Reuters depicted the chaotic aftermath, with individuals hanging from the wreckage and a tugboat nearby. The ship eventually docked at Brooklyn Bridge Park with severely damaged masts. Authorities are investigating potential mechanical failures that may have led to the incident, with the National Transportation Safety Board spearheading the investigation.

Schumer highlighted issues with water traffic control, citing Trump’s decision to relieve Admiral Linda Fagan from her position as Commandant of the USCG, which remains vacant. He also pointed out that a hiring freeze has hindered the USCG’s ability to staff the Vehicle Traffic Service, crucial for managing water traffic.

Schumer’s post on X emphasized the need for action to safeguard national security, infrastructure, and public safety. He stated, “We need action for our national security, infrastructure protection, and public safety.”

The Senator said he was “fighting for answers” adding that “We know they've been meddling with U.S. Coast Guard staffing.”

Why It Matters: Schumer’s remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of transportation safety following recent incidents, including a plane crash near Reagan National Airport in January.

The following month, a Delta Air Lines plane met with an accident at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, and Schumer at that time had emphasized the FAA's responsibility in inspecting aviation equipment, regardless of the plane's destination. He had pointed out that Trump had let go of FAA safety specialists.

Elon Musk, who spearheaded the Trump Administration’s cost-cutting agency DOGE, said he would cut back on his time spent on government work and refocus on Tesla starting in May, but a recent report from CNN indicates that the agency’s work is set to continue even as Musk takes a backseat.

