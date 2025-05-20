CoreWeave Stock Hits New All-Time High After Strong Earnings, OpenAI Deal And Analyst Praise

CoreWeave Inc CRWV surged to a new all-time high Tuesday. Here’s why investors are focusing on the stock.

What To Know: The NVIDIA-backed company, which provides high-performance cloud infrastructure optimized for artificial intelligence workloads, has now gained 35% over the past week.

Investor enthusiasm was fueled by a 13F filing showing NVIDIA Corp NVDA holds over 24 million shares of CoreWeave. Analysts from JPMorgan, BofA and Needham raised their price targets, with some exceeding $76. JPMorgan's Mark Murphy raised his target to $66, and Needham's Mike Cikos lifted his to $78.

CoreWeave reported first-quarter revenue of $981.6 million, a 420% year-over-year increase, far above estimates. Though it posted a 60-cent per-share loss, the company raised its 2025 revenue forecast to $5.1 billion. It also announced $1.5 billion in senior notes due 2030 to fund operations and capital expenditures, which could reach $23 billion next year.

CoreWeave disclosed a $25.9 billion backlog and signed an additional $4 billion in contracts with OpenAI through 2029. Microsoft accounted for 72% of revenue in the first-quarter, up sharply from the year before.

Despite short-term volatility, analysts expect continued growth as CoreWeave expands its AI infrastructure services with major tech partners including Microsoft, Google and OpenAI.

Price Action: CoreWeave shares are trading higher by 4.51% to $90.41 during Tuesday’s session.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRWV has a 52-week high of $90.74 and a 52-week low of $33.52.

Photo: Shutterstock