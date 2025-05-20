Spain Orders Airbnb (ABNB) To Remove 65,000 Listings: What's Going On?

Spain has ordered Airbnb to remove more than 65,000 listings that violated housing regulations, the Consumer Rights Ministry said Monday.

The government claims the listings lacked license numbers or failed to identify whether hosts were individuals or businesses. According to the AP, some listings included false or unverifiable information.

What To Know: The move is part of Spain's broader effort to combat its worsening housing affordability crisis. As the AP reported, protests have erupted nationwide in recent months over rising rents, which many blame on the surge in short-term rentals in tourist-heavy cities like Madrid and Barcelona.

Consumer Minister Pablo Bustinduy told reporters the government would no longer “protect those who make a business out of the right to housing." The AP noted that the initial removal order targets 5,800 listings, with two more waves planned to reach nearly 66,000.

Airbnb said it plans to appeal, arguing the ministry lacks authority over short-term rentals. A spokesperson told the AP that the company used "appropriate methodology" and that not all targeted listings require licenses.

This crackdown follows similar actions by cities such as Barcelona, which plans to phase out short-term rental licenses by 2028.

Price Action: ABNB shares are trading lower by some 2.61% to $133.03 during Tuesday trading.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ABNB has a 52-week high of $163.93 and a 52-week low of $99.88.