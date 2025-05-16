Oklo Reports Smaller Q1 Loss, Names New CTO

Oklo, Inc. OKLO reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the market closed. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: The company posted a loss of 7 cents per share, an improvement from a 34-cent loss in the same quarter last year.

Oklo ended the quarter with $90.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and disclosed $170.6 million in marketable securities.

In its quarterly update, Oklo said it completed its drilling campaign at the Idaho National Laboratory site. It also announced it was deemed eligible for awards under the Defense Innovation Unit's Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations program.

Oklo also announced its new Chief Technology Officer is Pat Schweiger. Schweiger previously held senior roles at TerraPower and Commonwealth Fusion Systems.

OKLO Price Action: At the time of publication, Oklo stock is trading 0.81% lower at $37.11, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

