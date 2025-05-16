Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Soars On LA28 Olympics Deal, Strong Earnings

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc ACHR climbed 8.62% to $13.25 on Friday, adding to a 42.5% gain for the week. The rally follows a string of positive developments, including a new high-profile partnership and stronger-than-expected financial results.

What To Know: Archer announced Thursday it will be the official air taxi provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as for Team USA. The company will deploy its Midnight eVTOL aircraft to transport fans and VIPs during the event. The deal also includes a media partnership with NBCUniversal for Olympic coverage in 2026 and 2028.

Earlier this week, Archer posted a smaller-than-anticipated first-quarter loss of 17 cents per share, beating estimates of a 28-cent loss. The company ended the quarter with a record $1.03 billion in cash and reaffirmed plans to deliver its first Midnight aircraft to the UAE later this year, with deployment expected in 2025.

Additionally, Archer is expanding its AI capabilities through a new partnership with Palantir Technologies. Analysts from HC Wainwright and Needham reiterated Buy ratings, citing continued progress toward commercialization.

CEO Adam Goldstein said Archer is "reshaping the future of aviation," citing momentum across both civil and defense initiatives.

What Else: Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday reiterated an Overweight rating and $13 price target for Archer Aviation, highlighting the exclusive LA28 Olympics deal, strong partnerships, record $1B cash balance and continued momentum toward UAE launch. The firm sees upside in defense and AI collaborations, while FAA certification progress remains a key focus.

Additionally, CEO Goldstein appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night. He discussed the company’s role as the official air taxi provider for the LA28 Olympics.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ACHR has a 52-week high of $13.92 and a 52-week low of $2.82.