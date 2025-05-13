Archer Aviation Stock Is Flying Today: What's Fueling The Move?

Archer Aviation Inc ACHR shares are surging Tuesday following the company’s better-than-expected first-quarter results. Multiple analysts reiterated Buy ratings following the print. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: Archer reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the first quarter, posting a 17-cent loss versus estimates for a loss of 28 cents, per Benzinga Pro.

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer said in the report that it plans to deliver its first Midnight Edition aircraft to the UAE in the coming months, with planned deployment expected later this year. Archer also highlighted its partnership with Palantir, and said the companies are working to build AI software for next-gen aviation systems.

Archer reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $109 million for the first quarter and forecasted a second-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $100 million to $120 million. The company said its spending for the quarter stayed within the previously guided range, and it ended the quarter with $1.03 billion in cash and cash equivalents, representing its highest cash position.

Archer said in a filing that it would offer $19.25 million worth of its common stock under contractual arrangements over the coming quarters pursuant to its prospectus supplement.

Following the company’s quarterly results, Needham analyst Chris Pierce reiterated Archer with a Buy rating and maintained a price target of $13. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Amit Dayal also reiterated a Buy rating following the print and maintained a price target of $12.50.

ACHR Price Action: Archer Aviation shares were up 22.8%, trading at $11.15 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Archer Aviation.