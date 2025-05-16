TSS Stock Soars 94% This Week After Q1 Earnings And AI Growth Outlook

Shares of TSS Inc TSSI surged 75.7% on Friday to $15.61, capping a 94% gain for the week, after the data center services company reported explosive first-quarter results and a bullish outlook driven by AI-related demand.

What To Know: Revenue for the first-quarter 2025 skyrocketed 523% year-over-year to $99 million, with procurement sales up 676% and systems integration revenue up 253%, fueled by growing demand for AI rack integration.

Net income rose to $3 million from just $15,000 in the first-quarter of 2024, and diluted EPS jumped to 12 cents from breakeven. Adjusted EBITDA surged to $5.2 million from $475,000.

CEO Darryll Dewan highlighted the company’s momentum in high-performance computing and AI integration, noting strong performance across core segments and a promising outlook for continued growth.

TSS recently launched production at a new facility set to dramatically increase rack integration capacity by June, supporting rising AI infrastructure needs.

Looking ahead, TSS expects H1 2025 revenue to exceed H2 2024 and projects full-year Adjusted EBITDA to grow at least 50% over last year.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSSI has a 52-week high of $18.26 and a 52-week low of $5.63.