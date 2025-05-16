CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Soars 45% This Week After Nvidia Stake, Blowout Earnings And OpenAI Deal

CoreWeave Inc CRWV surged to an all-time high Friday, up 24.9% to $82.15 and building on a 45% weekly gain. The Nvidia-backed AI cloud infrastructure provider is riding a wave of investor enthusiasm following a series of bullish catalysts.

What To Know: The stock's rally accelerated after NVIDIA Corp NVDA disclosed a major stake, 24.18 million shares, in a 13F filing. Analysts responded: JP Morgan, Needham, BofA and others raised their price targets, with some as high as $76.

What Else: Fueling the momentum, CoreWeave reported first-quarter revenue growth of 420% year-over-year to $981.6 million, well ahead of estimates. It also revealed a $25.9 billion backlog and new agreements with OpenAI worth up to $4 billion through 2029. While the company posted a 60 cent per-share loss, it lifted full-year revenue guidance to as much as $5.1 billion.

Despite warning of hefty CapEx, up to $23 billion in 2025, analysts highlighted CoreWeave's rapid market share gains and efficient GPU infrastructure deployment. CEO Michael Intrator emphasized rising AI demand and the company's aggressive expansion to meet it.

CoreWeave went public in March at $40 per share. After some early volatility, the stock has more than doubled, becoming a standout AI play in 2025.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRWV has a 52-week high of $79.23 and a 52-week low of $33.52.