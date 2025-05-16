Super Micro Stock Is Rising Friday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- Super Micro announced that it entered into a strategic partnership under a memorandum of understanding with DataVolt.
- The collaboration will fast-track delivery of the company's GPU platforms and rack PnP systems for DataVolt’s campuses.
- Get our list of 10 overlooked stocks—including one paying a 9% dividend—before Wall Street catches on.
Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI stock is trading higher on Friday after the company announced that it entered into a strategic partnership under a memorandum of understanding with DataVolt.
What To Know: Under the partnership, Super Micro will help build hyperscale AI campuses throughout Saudi Arabia.
The company will provide a fully tested and optimized IT solution, including high performance AI servers, networking, storage, racks and advanced liquid cooling systems, which Super Micro says can reduce power costs by up to 40%.
The collaboration will also fast-track delivery of the company’s GPU platforms and rack PnP systems for DataVolt's campuses.
"Super Micro is thrilled to work together in this important effort to deliver significantly enhanced computing power for the next generation of AI infrastructure," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Super Micro.
The collaboration is subject to the completion of definitive agreements. The estimated minimum market value of the products involved is approximately $20 billion.
See Also: Oracle, Cleveland Clinic, G42 Unite To Launch AI-Powered Healthcare Platform
SMCI Price Action: At the time of writing, Super Micro stock is trading 4.64% higher at $46.00, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image: via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.