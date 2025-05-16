Super Micro Stock Is Rising Friday: What's Going On?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI stock is trading higher on Friday after the company announced that it entered into a strategic partnership under a memorandum of understanding with DataVolt.

What To Know: Under the partnership, Super Micro will help build hyperscale AI campuses throughout Saudi Arabia.

The company will provide a fully tested and optimized IT solution, including high performance AI servers, networking, storage, racks and advanced liquid cooling systems, which Super Micro says can reduce power costs by up to 40%.

The collaboration will also fast-track delivery of the company’s GPU platforms and rack PnP systems for DataVolt's campuses.

"Super Micro is thrilled to work together in this important effort to deliver significantly enhanced computing power for the next generation of AI infrastructure," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Super Micro.

The collaboration is subject to the completion of definitive agreements. The estimated minimum market value of the products involved is approximately $20 billion.

