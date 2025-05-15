What's Going On With Rivian (RIVN) Stock?

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading higher and trending Thursday. Here's what investors are watching with Rivian this week.

What To Know: The electric vehicle maker posted better-than-expected first-quarter results on May 6, reporting revenue of $1.24 billion (up 3% year-over-year) and a narrower-than-expected loss of 48 cents per share. Gross profit came in at $206 million—its second consecutive positive quarter—driven by improved cost efficiency and operational progress.

CEO RJ Scaringe emphasized Rivian’s ongoing development of the R2 platform, with validation builds underway and its Illinois facility expansion on track. The R2, expected to launch in the first half of 2026, will enter the market at a starting price of $45,000, a level Rivian is maintaining despite rising tariffs. The company estimates per-unit tariff costs of around $2,000 in 2025.

Rivian also highlighted new milestones: a record 36,000 demo drives in the first-quarter, a fleet deal with HelloFresh and a $1 billion investment from Volkswagen set to close mid-2025. However, the company revised its 2025 delivery guidance downward to 40,000–46,000 vehicles, citing macroeconomic and trade uncertainties.

Adding some potential pressure this week, a new GOP-led House bill aims to eliminate EV tax credits and rescind billions in clean vehicle loan funding—including $6.57 billion allocated to Rivian.

Price Action: Shares of Rivian have climbed 10% over the past week, trading at $15.22 Thursday afternoon.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RIVN has a 52-week high of $18.86 and a 52-week low of $9.50.