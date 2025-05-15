JD.com Shares Are Trading Lower Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of JD.com Inc JD fell 4.3% to $34.16 Thursday morning, tracking a broader decline in Chinese e-commerce stocks after Alibaba Group reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter results. Alibaba stock slid 7% to $124.60 despite a better-than-expected earnings beat, as overall revenue disappointed investors.

What To Know: Alibaba reported quarterly revenue of $32.58 billion, up 7% year-over-year but shy of analysts' $33.08 billion estimate. While adjusted earnings per share of $1.73 exceeded expectations, the top-line miss raised concerns about slower domestic consumption and heightened competition.

Investors appeared to be spooked by weakness in segments like Cainiao Logistics, which saw a 12% revenue decline due to restructuring, and a modest 8% growth in China's core retail business. Although international and cloud businesses showed strong momentum, they weren't enough to offset concerns.

JD.com, often seen as a peer and rival to Alibaba, was pulled lower in a sympathy selloff Thursday, as investors reassessed the outlook for the broader Chinese e-commerce sector. Alibaba's report is potentially casting a shadow over near-term growth prospects, despite ongoing recovery signals in China's consumer market.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, JD has a 52-week high of $47.82 and a 52-week low of $24.13.