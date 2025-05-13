May 13, 2025 11:32 AM 2 min read

Meta Platforms Stock Surges As US-China Tariff Rollback Boosts Tech Sector And Advertising Outlook

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Editor
Meta Platforms Inc META rose 10.6% to $659.44 since Monday’s session open, lifted by a broader rally in tech stocks following a tariff rollback agreement between the US and China.

What To Know: The deal, which slashes US tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30% and Chinese tariffs on US. goods from 125% to 10%, has boosted investor sentiment by easing inflation concerns and improving trade visibility.

The truce, effective May 14, stems from high-level negotiations and signals a de-escalation in the trade war that had weighed on global growth.

Meta is particularly well-positioned to benefit from improved US-China relations. Despite being banned in mainland China, Meta generates significant advertising revenue from Chinese companies seeking to reach overseas consumers on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

These advertisers, ranging from e-commerce giants to app developers, have been major contributors to Meta's ad business. Eased trade tensions may unlock stronger cross-border ad budgets, further bolstering Meta’s international revenue streams.

The tariff pause also coincides with softer-than-expected April CPI data, reducing recession fears and supporting the Fed's cautious stance on rate cuts.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, META has a 52-week high of $740.91 and a 52-week low of $442.65.

Posted In:
Newswhy it's moving
