AMC Stock Rises As Theater Chain Launches 50% Off Wednesdays

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares climbed 1% to $2.75 Tuesday afternoon following the company's announcement of a new nationwide ticket discount initiative.

What To Know: Starting July 9, AMC Theatres will offer "50% Off Wednesdays" to all AMC Stubs members, providing half-price adult evening tickets every Wednesday at all U.S. locations. Membership to AMC Stubs Insider is free.

This move builds on AMC's popular Discount Tuesdays and aims to boost midweek attendance. While premium format surcharges and online fees still apply, the base ticket price for formats like IMAX and Dolby Cinema will also receive the 50% discount.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron noted the promotion was made possible by a strong box office recovery this spring, with April and May seeing notable success. He added that the initiative could become a long-term strategy if successful. The company hopes Wednesdays will mirror the strong turnout already seen on Tuesdays.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $11.88 and a 52-week low of $2.45.