May 8, 2025 2:52 AM 2 min read

AMC CEO Adam Aron Calls Q1 The Worst Domestic Box Office Since COVID-19, But Remains Hopeful For A 2025 Rebound With 'Barn Burners' Coming All Year

Follow

Theater chain, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC, isn’t losing sleep over its rough first quarter, as it doubles down on its bold outlook for the full year.

What Happened: On Wednesday, during its first quarter earnings call, AMC’s CEO, Adam Aron, acknowledged the company’s grim start to the year, with box office collections dropping to their lowest for a non-COVID period since 1996.

“How slow was it? Really slow,” Aron said, referring to the period as a “distorting outlier,” rather than a long-term downtrend in demand for theatrical releases. He, however, remains upbeat with a strong outlook for the rest of this year.

“We continue to believe that movie-going demand in theaters for the balance of '25 and again, in all 2026 will show enormous strength,” Aron said, pointing to a packed slate of major studio releases slated for the summer and beyond, which he described as “barn burners, one after another.”

See More: iPod Creator Says Apple’s Hard-Edged Work Culture Beats Google’s ‘Take The Bus In For Lunch, Grab Yogurt, And Head Home’ Lifestyle

He says, “the tide has finally turned,” with box office collections during April and early-May having already doubled year-over-year, helping build momentum following a weak slate during the first quarter.

AMC now expects the 2025 domestic box office to land at the upper end of its prior forecast, potentially $500 million to $1 billion higher than last year.

Why It Matters: The company recently made major upgrades to its screens and movie viewing experience, in anticipation of the big lineup of popular movies in the coming months.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

This included an IMAX Laser upgrade across 180 locations, making it IMAX’s biggest deal in the U.S. since 2018.

The company reported $862.5 million in revenue during its first quarter, down 9% year-over-year, while beating consensus estimates at $837.1 million. It posted a loss of $0.58 per share, which was once again ahead of estimates at $0.57 per share.

Price Action: The stock was up 0.93% on Wednesday, but is down 0.37% after hours following the company’s first quarter earnings release.

AMC’s stock scores low on Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings across most indicators. For more insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge.

Photo Courtesy: Colleen Michaels On Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

AMC Logo
AMCAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
$2.731.11%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.81
Growth
32.33
Quality
-
Value
15.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEntertainmentNewsMarketsAdam AronAMC Entertainment Inc
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved