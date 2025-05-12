Amazon (AMZN) Stock Soars 8% Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of Amazon.com Inc AMZN soared 8.1% to $208.68 Monday afternoon after the U.S. and China announced a temporary easing of tariffs, marking a significant step toward de-escalating long-standing trade tensions. The move lifted investor sentiment across sectors and boosted shares of companies heavily reliant on global supply chains.

What To Know: Amazon stands to benefit directly from the tariff reprieve. As one of the world's largest e-commerce and cloud services companies, Amazon is deeply integrated with global manufacturing, particularly in China.

Many of the products sold on Amazon's marketplace—including electronics, consumer goods and private-label brands—are sourced or assembled in Chinese factories. Lower import tariffs reduce the company's cost of goods sold, improving profit margins across its retail segment.

Additionally, Amazon Web Services could gain ground in international markets amid improving geopolitical relations, as fewer regulatory frictions may ease data localization pressures and expand enterprise cloud adoption in Asia.

Beyond its direct exposure, Amazon's stock rise also reflects broader bullish sentiment in tech during Monday’s session. With global supply chains potentially stabilizing and trade risk easing, investors could be pricing in stronger revenue growth, improved logistics and greater consumer confidence heading into the second half of the year.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMZN has a 52-week high of $242.52 and a 52-week low of $151.61.