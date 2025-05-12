Needham Says DraftKings (DKNG) Q1 Handle Should 'Calm Fears'

DraftKings Inc DKNG shares are trading higher by 4.4% to $37.83 during Monday’s session. Needham & Company reiterated its Buy rating on the stock, despite trimming the price target from $65 to $60.

What Else: In Needham’s note, analysts highlighted improving sentiment following better-than-feared handle trends in the first quarter. DraftKings posted 16% year-over-year handle growth, accelerating from the previous quarter and notably outperforming FanDuel.

Analysts credited DraftKings' product-driven strategy—especially in live betting, now over half of its total handle—as a key advantage. MLB live betting was singled out for growing 36% year-over-year in April.

While iGaming growth decelerated to 15% in the first-quarter, Needham expects a rebound in the second-quarter, backed by April momentum and product improvements.

What Else: Despite first-quarter revenue of $1.41 billion and EPS of 12 cents both falling short of expectations, DraftKings saw strong user engagement. Monthly Unique Payers surged 28% to 4.3 million, aided by the Jackpocket acquisition. Excluding that, user growth was still a healthy 11%.

However, the company revised its 2025 revenue and EBITDA guidance downward, citing customer-favorable sports outcomes in March.

Still, Needham remains confident in DraftKings' long-term positioning, citing the company's sustained leadership and potential for legislative tailwinds in new markets.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, DKNG has a 52-week high of $53.61 and a 52-week low of $28.69.