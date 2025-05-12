Why Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Marvell Technology Inc MRVL jumped 7.86% to $64.34 during Monday’s session, driven by investor optimism following a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

What To Know: The semiconductor firm, known for its data infrastructure products spanning cloud computing, 5G, AI and automotive applications, is seen as a major beneficiary of de-escalating trade tensions.

The two global superpowers agreed to temporarily reduce most tariffs for 90 days, with duties on many goods falling from 125% to 10%. Critically, China also pledged to lift non-tariff barriers, including export restrictions on rare earth elements vital to chip making. This could directly boosts Marvell's global supply chain resilience and cost predictability.

Marvell sources components and materials from Asia and counts Chinese firms among its key partners and customers. With its strategic focus on custom silicon for hyperscale data centers and AI acceleration, markets significantly impacted by cross-border tech restrictions, Monday's news was seen as materially positive.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MRVL has a 52-week high of $255.89 and a 52-week low of $123.74.