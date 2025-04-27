April 27, 2025 6:29 AM 2 min read

Trump's Second Term, Climate Office Closure, Millionaires Tax, And More: This Week In Politics

by Rounak Jain
The week brought a flurry of news, with major developments in the political and economic spheres. From President Donald Trump’s second term being described as ‘chaotic’ and ‘scary’ by voters to the closure of a key climate diplomacy office, the news cycle was anything but dull. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories:

Trump’s Second Term: Chaos and Fear?

A recent poll reveals that a significant number of voters describe President Donald Trump’s second term as “chaotic” and “scary.” The New York Times/Siena College poll shows that 66% of registered voters label Trump’s second term as “chaotic,” while 59% call it “scary.” The poll also indicates a considerable disapproval rate for Trump’s handling of major issues.

Read the full article here.

Rubio Shuts Down Climate Office

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has decided to dismantle the Office of Global Change, a move that has alarmed global climate advocates. The unexpected announcement has left employees reeling, with no clear timeline for when the closure would be finalized.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Approval Drops Amid Economic Concerns

A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that President Trump’s approval rating is taking a hit as Americans express concern about the economy’s trajectory amid rising consumer costs and potential recession risks.

Read the full article here.

Trump Open to Millionaires Tax?

In a recent interview, President Trump expressed openness to a tax increase on millionaires, despite previous opposition. He noted that his main concern is the potential impact on his electoral prospects.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Change of Heart on Autonomous Vehicles

There is renewed optimism for the autonomous driving sector, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration updating regulations that could make testing and regulation easier. This comes after President Trump previously opposed autonomous vehicles.

Read the full article here.

Letitia James Denies Mortgage Fraud Claims

New York Attorney General Letitia James is fighting back after a Trump administration official referred her to the Justice Department for alleged mortgage fraud. Her lawyer, Abbe Lowell, labelled the referral “improper political retribution” and connected it to her prior legal action against Trump.

Read the full article here.

