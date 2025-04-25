April 25, 2025 5:23 AM 2 min read

Letitia James Denies Trump Official's 'Improper Political Retribution' Mortgage Fraud Claim, Calls DOJ Referral Hypocritical After $500 Million Verdict

by Proiti Seal Acharya Benzinga Editor
Follow

New York Attorney General Letitia James is fighting back after a President Donald Trump administration official referred her to the Justice Department for alleged mortgage fraud. Her lawyer, Abbe Lowell, labelled the referral "improper political retribution" and connected it to her prior legal action against Trump.

What Happened: Federal Housing Director William Pulte accused James of presenting erroneous details on several mortgage applications, including listing a Virginia property as her primary residence, misstating the number of units in her Brooklyn house, and being identified as her father's spouse on an old loan form.

Each claim was disputed in a letter Lowell sent to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. The letter claims that James had stated the Virginia property "Will not be my primary residence," referred to documents depicting the Brooklyn building is a four-unit property, and noted that the 1983 deed lists her as her father's daughter, not spouse.

See Also: ‘Trump 2028’ Merchandise Hits Online Store Despite Constitutional Ban On Third Term Presidency

Why It Matters: James was the leading figure behind the civil fraud case against Trump that led to a $354 million penalty, now more than $500 million with interest. Lowell called the referral hypocritical, stating, "The stunning hypocrisy of Trump’s complaint that the Justice Department had been ‘politicized’… is laid bare."

This comes at a time when James is leading another lawsuit against Trump over his “unconstitutional” new tariffs on foreign imports.

In the letter, Lowell appealed to Bondi to close the case, arguing that the allegations have been made on the basis of omissions and misinterpretations. "We would expect a quick response confirming that this referral matter has been closed," he wrote.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Got Questions? Ask
Which real estate investments may see shifts?
How could mortgage fraud allegations impact lenders?
Which legal firms might benefit from ongoing disputes?
How will Trump's tariffs affect import-related stocks?
Could construction companies face new challenges?
What opportunities arise for compliance firms in this context?
How will financial markets react to political tensions?
Which political strategies could influence investment flows?
What impact will this have on public sentiment toward investments?
How might consumer confidence shift due to these events?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsPoliticsLegalGeneralDonald TrumpLetitia James
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved