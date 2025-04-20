Meet the Key Five People Who Are Shaping Trump's Economic Agenda

In the midst of a broad tariff agenda that has caused turmoil in financial markets, President Donald Trump is relying on a diverse group of economic advisers to guide his policies.

What Happened: The team comprises of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Senior Trade Adviser Peter Navarro, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

These advisers, each with unique backgrounds and perspectives, are instrumental in shaping and executing Trump’s economic strategies.

According to the report by The Hill, Bessent, a reliable figure among Republican lawmakers and Wall Street executives, is at the forefront of trade deal negotiations.

Navarro, a staunch Trump loyalist, echoes the President’s firm stance on tariffs. Lutnick, a longtime friend of Trump’s, plays a crucial role in the administration’s tariff rollouts, despite his media appearances causing occasional disruptions.

Hassett, essentially Trump’s chief economic adviser, is tasked with defending the president’s economic proposals. Greer, although lesser-known, is a pivotal figure in trade talks, serving as the U.S. Trade Representative.

Insiders suggest that Trump’s preference for officials with differing views is not uncommon, as he ultimately makes the final decisions on tariffs, trade, and the economy. However, these top economic aides have been thrust into the limelight as economists caution about potential repercussions from Trump’s policies.

Why It Matters: The diversity of Trump’s economic team reflects his approach to policy-making, which often involves taking into account a range of viewpoints before making a final decision. The team’s varied backgrounds and perspectives could potentially lead to a more comprehensive and balanced economic strategy.

However, the potential fallout from Trump’s policies, as warned by economists, underscores the high stakes involved in these decisions. The team’s ability to navigate these challenges will be crucial in shaping the future of the U.S. economy.

Image: Shutterstock/Maxim Elramsisy