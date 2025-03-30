Why Elon Musk May Regret Ignoring Warren Buffett's Political Strategy

The political activities of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX, have led to a significant backlash, causing a decline in Tesla’s sales and triggering protests against the company.

What Happened: Musk has been actively participating in politics, endorsing President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign and serving as a key advisor to the US leader.

As per the report by Insider, this political involvement has resulted in boycotts, protests, and even vandalism against Tesla. Musk expressed his surprise at the violent reactions, stating in a post, “Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.”

In contrast, Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway BRK, has steered clear of political involvement to avoid potential backlash against his companies. Buffett, who previously supported Democrats, has since retreated, stating he doesn’t want his employees and shareholders to “pay the price” for his political commentary.

However, experts like Sean Lux, an associate professor at Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business, argue that Musk and Buffett have different goals that shape their political strategies. For Musk, his ultimate mission is to reach Mars, and the US government could be a “tremendous catalyst or impediment” to those efforts.

Despite the backlash, Musk’s political involvement has had some benefits, such as the Federal Communications Commission’s recent decision to allow SpaceX’s Starlink unit to offer direct-to-cell satellite service.

However, the negative impact on Tesla is significant. New Tesla registrations in the US fell 11% in January, and shares are down 45% from their December high. Steven Callander, a professor of political economy at Stanford Graduate School of Business, said the “real cost to Tesla will be the lost sales and the brand damage.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s political activities and the subsequent backlash highlight the potential risks for CEOs who choose to engage in politics. The impact on Tesla’s sales and brand image underscores the potential consequences of such involvement.

While Musk’s political activities may be driven by his larger mission of reaching Mars, the negative repercussions on Tesla’s business cannot be overlooked.

This situation serves as a reminder for other CEOs to carefully consider the potential impact of their political involvement on their companies.

