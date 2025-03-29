Elon Musk Reveals the One Thought That Keeps Him Awake at Night

Elon Musk, the father of 14 children, expressed his concern over the declining birth rates in western countries.

What Happened: In a recent interview, Musk raised concerns about the falling birth rates across the West. He stated, “the birth rate is very low in almost every country. And unless that changes, civilization will disappear.”

Speaking with Fox News, Musk pointed out that the United States recorded its lowest birth rate ever last year. He also mentioned that South Korea’s birth rate is one-third the replacement rate. He cautioned that if this trend persists, “Humanity is dying.”

"Well, there are a lot of things that I suppose I worry about, and so many things will seem esoteric to people. You know, the birth rate is very low in almost every country. And unless that changes, civilization will disappear," Musk said when asked about the biggest thing that keeps him up at night.

"America had the lowest birth rate I believe ever, that was last year. Places like Korea, the birth rate is one-third replacement rate. That means in three generations, Korea will be 3 percent or 4 percent of its current size. Nothing seems to be turning that around. Humanity is dying. And people—it's just not something we evolve to react to," he added.

Musk, a father to 14 children with four women, also shared his apprehensions about the future of America and western civilization. He stressed the significance of a robust America as the central pillar supporting civilization.

As per the data from the CDC, the U.S. fertility rate hit a record low last year, marking the second year in a row of declining birth rates. South Korea’s birth rate is even lower, with about 4.7 babies born per 1,000 people.

Musk’s concern is specifically about the birth rate in predominantly white, western countries. He has not advocated for measures like immigration from high birth rate countries to counter America’s potential population decline.

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come at a time when many western countries are grappling with the implications of declining birth rates.

These include potential labor shortages, economic stagnation, and challenges to social security systems. While immigration can help mitigate some of these issues, it is not a panacea and comes with its own set of challenges.

The concerns raised by Musk underscore the need for comprehensive policies to address demographic shifts and ensure the sustainability of western societies.

