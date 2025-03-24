Tesla Showroom Targeted In Austin As Vandalism Escalates

Police in Austin, Texas, discovered multiple “incendiary” devices at a Tesla Inc TSLA showroom on Monday morning.

What To Know: The FBI is assisting Austin Police in their investigation, CNBC reports. Authorities responded to the scene around 8 a.m. local time, calling in the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad to handle the devices, which were safely taken into police custody without incident. Officials have not identified any suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The news comes after a series of incidents targeting Tesla locations. The electric vehicle company has faced increasing criticism, partly due to CEO Elon Musk's political affiliations and role in the Trump administration.

Musk currently leads DOGE, the administration's initiative to reduce federal spending and government workforce numbers. The timing of the incident coincided with Musk's attendance at a White House Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump.

What Else: Despite speculation by Musk and Trump that recent vandalism against Tesla is part of a coordinated effort, law enforcement agencies have found no evidence supporting these claims, according to NBC News.

At least 10 Tesla locations have been targeted, with reports of arson, vandalism and damage to Tesla vehicles circulating on social media. A website has also published a map of Tesla owners and facilities, though its origins remain unclear.

Last Thursday, Musk alleged on his platform X that the attacks were “coordinated.” Trump further amplified these claims in a Fox News interview, calling the acts “domestic terrorism” and blaming left-wing political groups, though he provided no evidence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced charges against three individuals in separate states—Oregon, South Carolina and Washington—but federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, maintain that the attacks appear to be the work of lone offenders rather than an organized campaign.

Implications For Tesla and Its Owners: The rising number of vandalism cases has financial consequences for Tesla and its customers. Experts warn that the trend could lead to increased insurance premiums for Tesla vehicles.

Additionally, there has been a notable increase in Tesla trade-ins, potentially linked to backlash against Musk's political stances. Federal agencies have issued warnings about the growing frequency of these incidents, urging Tesla owners to remain cautious.

