March 23, 2025

FBI Alerts Public Over Increasing Tesla Property Attacks

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Writer
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a public warning concerning a rise in attacks on properties owned by Tesla Inc. TSLA.

What Happened: The FBI has made a public service announcement urging Americans to be on the alert for potential threats to Tesla properties and vehicles. This announcement follows a series of arsons, vandalism, and protests against the company.

While the FBI hasn’t directly associated these incidents with the criticism CEO Elon Musk has been receiving for his advisory role to President Donald Trump, the warning coincides with growing protests at Tesla’s corporate sites and against private individuals and their properties.

The FBI has pointed out that Tesla dealerships have been the victims of firebomb attacks and gunfire in recent months. The advisory, named “Individuals Target Tesla Vehicles and Dealerships Nationwide with Arson, Gunfire, and Vandalism,” informed the public about incidents targeting Tesla electric vehicles, dealerships, storage lots, and charging stations since January 2025.

The FBI is encouraging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in areas where Tesla dealerships or Tesla-related entities are present. The bureau is of the opinion that reporting these crimes can assist law enforcement in identifying violent or malicious individuals and preventing further damage.

Why It Matters: The recent attacks on Tesla properties signify a growing concern for the safety of the company’s assets and the public. While the FBI has not directly linked these incidents to the backlash against Elon Musk’s political affiliations, the timing of these events suggests a potential connection.

The FBI’s warning underscores the seriousness of the situation and the need for public vigilance to help law enforcement agencies in their efforts to curb these violent acts.

