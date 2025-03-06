What's Going On With Carnival (CCL) Stock?

Carnival Corp CCL shares are trading lower by 6.4% to $20.88 during Thursday’s session. Shares of travel-related companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness following a rise in Treasury yields. Investors may be evaluating ongoing global tension related to tariffs and conflict.

What To Know: Carnival stock declined Thursday as escalating trade tensions and new tariffs on U.S. imports from Canada, Mexico and China rattled investor confidence.

The cruise line giant, which relies heavily on international supply chains and global consumer demand, faces potential cost increases as tariffs drive up prices on key materials, fuel and ship maintenance expenses.

Additionally, any retaliatory levies on U.S. travel services could dampen international bookings, a crucial revenue stream for Carnival.

Read Also: Trade Turmoil, Oil Slides: What’s Driving Markets Thursday?

What Else: The broader market remained in negative territory, with major indices struggling to recover from steep losses earlier in the session. While Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted at possible exemptions for certain industries and negotiations that could prevent additional tariffs, uncertainty continues to weigh on companies like Carnival.

Consumers could also feel the impact, as rising costs may lead to higher ticket prices or reduced promotions, potentially discouraging budget-conscious travelers. If economic pressures force consumers to cut discretionary spending, demand for cruises could soften, further pressuring Carnival's revenue.

Investors remain wary of how prolonged trade tensions might affect the company's profitability and long-term growth, particularly in emerging markets where Carnival has been expanding aggressively.

Read Also: Trump Delays Mexico Tariffs For A Month, Economic Uncertainty Persists

How To Buy CCL Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Carnival – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Carnival, which is trading at $21.05 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 4.75 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Read Next: