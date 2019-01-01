ñol

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
(NASDAQ:UTEN)
$49.9613
0.1433[0.29%]
Last update: 11:38AM

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN), Quotes and News Summary

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ: UTEN)

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ: UTEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF's (UTEN) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF.

Q
What is the target price for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) stock?
A

There is no analysis for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

Q
Current Stock Price for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN)?
A

The stock price for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ: UTEN) is $49.9613 last updated Today at August 10, 2022, 3:38 PM UTC.

Q
Does US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF.

Q
When is US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) reporting earnings?
A

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF.