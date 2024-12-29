President-elect Donald Trump publicly backed the H-1B visa program, siding with Elon Musk in a contentious debate within the MAGA camp.

What Happened: According to a report on Saturday, Trump expressed his support for the H-1B visa program, which enables companies to employ foreign workers in specialized roles.

This comes as a surprising shift from his previous administration, which had imposed restrictions on such visas. Speaking with The New York Post, Trump stated, “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them.”

"I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great program," added Trump.

Musk, along with other leaders in the tech industry, has been a vocal advocate for the expansion of the H-1B visa program, arguing that it is vital for American companies to secure highly skilled labor.

This position has faced criticism from staunch MAGA supporters who advocate for stricter immigration controls to prioritize U.S. workers.

Despite the backlash, Musk insists that the H-1B visa program is crucial for attracting top engineering talent to the U.S., thereby ensuring the country’s competitive edge.

Meanwhile, Musk shared his optimism in a post on X about the changes made by the Trump administration, predicting a stronger America.

On Sunday, Musk expressed his confidence in the changes implemented by the Trump administration. He suggested that these changes would significantly strengthen America, using the metaphor “a rising tide lifts all boats.”

I'm confident that the changes made in the @realDonaldTrump administration will make America much stronger.



A rising tide lifts all boats. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2024

Musk’s statement comes amidst a time of intense political discourse in the United States. As a prominent figure in the tech industry, his views often carry weight and influence public opinion.

Why It Matters: The support from Trump, a prominent figure in the MAGA camp, could potentially sway the ongoing debate on the H-1B visa program. His endorsement of the program aligns with the tech industry’s call for access to global talent, a move that could bolster the U.S.’s competitive standing in the tech industry.

However, this stance is likely to face opposition from those within his camp who advocate for stricter immigration policies. The unfolding debate underscores the tension between the need for skilled foreign workers and the push for domestic labor prioritization.

