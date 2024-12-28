In the midst of the ongoing infighting within the Republican Party’s MAGA base, tech mogul Elon Musk has called for the expulsion of “contemptible fools” from the party.

What Happened: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, named by President-elect Donald Trump as co-leaders of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have found themselves at odds with the GOP’s hard right and MAGA base. The disagreement stems from their support of H-1B visas, which are used to bring high-skilled migrant workers to the U.S.

Ramaswamy previously stirred up controversy by stating that the U.S. needs to import high-skilled workers, a standpoint that was met with backlash from several MAGA influencers.

Musk responded to the criticism on X, saying, “Yes. And those contemptible fools must be removed from the Republican Party, root and stem.”

And those contemptible fools must be removed from the Republican Party, root and stem. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2024

Responding to Musk’s post, Gab CEO Andrew Torba said that Musk is declaring war on them.

He's declaring war on us btw. Should go over well for him as it has for everyone else who has tried. pic.twitter.com/zGnFIDyFRT — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) December 27, 2024

The infighting within the MAGA base has reportedly escalated into a virtual right-wing civil war over issues such as race, class, and immigration. Musk’s position has increasingly put him at odds with Trump’s base, with figures like Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer expressing their disapproval, as reported by Axios.

The report also suggests that this divide may force Trump to choose sides between his original white, working-class supporters and the techno-libertarian billionaires like Musk who are central to his new administration.

Why It Matters: The ongoing infighting within the MAGA base and the Republican Party at large could have significant implications for the future of the party and its political strategies.

The schism between the traditional white, working-class supporters and the techno-libertarian billionaires like Musk could force a reevaluation of the party’s stance on key issues such as immigration and labor.

This could, in turn, influence the party’s appeal to different voter demographics and its prospects in future elections.

