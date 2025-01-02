FBI Says Suspect In New Orleans Attack Acted Alone; Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Suspect Identified

Authorities now believe the New Orleans truck attack suspect acted alone, contradicting earlier suspicions of the existence of accomplices, the FBI announced in a press conference on Thursday.

What Happened: The New Year's Day tragedy left 14 dead and dozens injured when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street, The New York Times reports. It was initially reported the Bourbon Street attack killed 15 people; the Times clarified Thursday that 14 people were killed plus the suspect.

Officials said two explosive devices found at the French Quarter scene failed to detonate, adding that no definitive link has been established between the attack and the explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas hours later.

In Las Vegas, Matthew Livelsberger, an active duty Army soldier, allegedly drove a rented Tesla Cybertruck loaded with fireworks mortars, gasoline and camping fuel into the valet area of the hotel early on New Year's Day. The vehicle exploded, killing Livelsberger and injuring seven bystanders, ABC News reports.

Investigators have since uncovered that both Livelsberger and Jabbar served at the same Army base, according to Denver7, an ABC affiliate.

Also Read: New Orleans Beefs Up Security Ahead Of Sugar Bowl, Tickets Plummet To $25 As Fans Leave Town

Why It Matters: The shared military base connection that was reported between Jabbar and Livelsberger has intensified scrutiny of their overlapping histories. Additionally, the use of Turo rentals in these tragedies highlights concerns about background check procedures on car-sharing platforms.

Both suspects rented electric pickup trucks: Livelsberger used a Tesla Cybertruck and Jabbar rented a Ford F-150 Lightning. The latter vehicle's owner, who rents cars for a secondary income, said he identified his truck from news footage and plans to stop using Turo after the attack.

Authorities in both cities said there are no ongoing threats as investigations continue.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.