Months After Trump Threatened To Put Mark Zuckerberg In Prison, Meta CEO Donates $1M To President-Elect's Inaugural Event

Mark Zuckerberg and his company, Meta Platforms Inc. META have made a significant donation of $1 million to support the inauguration events for President-elect Donald Trump. This marks Meta’s first contribution to an inauguration fund.

What Happened: The donation comes amid efforts by Meta to mend its relationship with Trump, who had previously accused the company of censoring right-wing voices.

Recently, Nick Clegg, Meta’s head of global affairs, acknowledged that the company might have been overly aggressive in moderating pandemic-related content. This admission is seen as part of Meta’s strategy to ease tensions with Trump.

The donation follows a trend among Silicon Valley executives to align with Trump since his election victory, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

See Also: Apple Faces $1.2B Lawsuit Over Child Sexual Abuse Material Detection On iCloud — Tech Giant Says, ‘Urgently And Actively Innovating’

Despite a rocky history, including Meta’s suspension of Trump’s account following the Capitol riot, Zuckerberg reportedly dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, indicating a potential thaw in their relationship.

Why It Matters: The donation is significant given the recent history between Zuckerberg and Trump. In August, Trump had warned Zuckerberg in his book, suggesting that he could face life imprisonment if he engaged in unlawful activities during the 2024 Presidential Election. This threat highlighted the strained relationship between the two.

However, in December, Meta’s president of global affairs revealed that Zuckerberg is seeking to play an “active role” in shaping technology policies under Trump’s administration. This shift in approach suggests that Meta is keen on influencing tech policies and maintaining its leadership position in the industry.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Wikimedia Commons