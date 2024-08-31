Trump Warns Zuckerberg In Latest Book, Says He Could Be In Prison For The Rest Of His Life: 'We Are Watching Him Closely'

In his new book Save America, Donald Trump threatens Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with life imprisonment.

What Happened: Trump’s book contains a direct threat aimed at Zuckerberg. The ex-president accuses the Facebook founder of conspiring against him during his tenure and issues a warning of harsh repercussions if he partakes in any unlawful activities in the forthcoming 2024 Presidential Election.

In the book, beneath a photo of Zuckerberg’s White House visit with Trump, the former president noted that Zuckerberg “would visit the Oval Office to meet me” and “often brought his very kind wife to dinners, being exceptionally pleasant, yet was simultaneously scheming to implement disgraceful Lock Boxes in a genuine plot against the President.”

“He told me there was nobody like Trump on Facebook. But at the same time, and for whatever reason, steered it against me. We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump said as quoted by Mediaite.

In a recent correspondence with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Zuckerberg confessed that Facebook had erroneously downgraded The New York Post’s contentious story about Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020.

The Meta Platforms CEO acknowledged the mistake and in a statement on X, he assured that the firm has updated its policies to avert such occurrences in the future.

This is not the first instance where Trump has issued a threat to Zuckerberg. In July, on his platform Truth Social, Trump cautioned about severe measures against those involved in election fraud, indirectly referring to Zuckerberg’s investments in election infrastructure in 2020.

Why It Matters: The relationship between Trump and Zuckerberg has been fraught with tension, particularly during and after the 2020 Presidential Election.

Trump’s accusations of election fraud and his subsequent removal from Facebook have only added fuel to the fire.

This latest threat in Trump’s book is a clear indication of the ongoing feud between the two, with potential implications for Facebook’s role in future elections.

