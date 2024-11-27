Mark Zuckerberg And Trump Reportedly Met At Mar-A-Lago

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, reportedly met with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday.

What Happened: The meeting took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, but specific details remain undisclosed, reported the New York Times, citing two people briefed on the meeting.

Earlier this year, Trump had threatened legal action against Zuckerberg if elected. He has also accused the Meta CEO of plotting against him while appearing friendly during visits to the Oval Office.

However, Zuckerberg praised his resilience following an assassination attempt in July. Later, Trump said that Zuckerberg expressed support for him over Democrats, a statement Meta denied.

The Meta CEO is not alone in visiting Mar-a-Lago. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who supported Trump’s campaign, also spent time at the resort following the election.



Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It Matters: Historically, Zuckerberg and Trump have met multiple times, including a reported secret dinner with billionaire Peter Thiel in 2019.

Facebook had suspended Trump’s account after the Capitol insurrection. Meta reinstated his accounts in 2023.

Following Trump's election victory, Zuckerberg congratulated him while expressing optimism about future collaborations. Meta's share price soared on Nov. 7, 2024, reaching $591.70, two days after Election Day.

Price Action: Meta’s stock declined by 0.76% on Wednesday, ending the day at $569.20, but edged up by 0.11% in after-hours trading. Year-to-date, Meta shares have climbed 64.37%, significantly outpacing the Nasdaq 100 index’s 25.39% gain over the same period, according to Benzinga Pro data.

