The Mold-Killing Machine For Weed That Would Survive The New Shark Tank Season

XRPure's decontamination system offers a smart solution to microbial contamination that could save growers millions in lost revenue. This kind of efficiency is even more critical as rescheduling cannabis could bring pharma-grade products to shelves, requiring higher standards for nationwide distribution — a game-changer that would likely grab the attention of Shark Tank investors.

The Financial Upside

Like a fish in water, XRPure's system is designed to seamlessly integrate into the daily operations of cannabis businesses, maximizing both safety and profitability. Often companies producing over 10,000 pounds of dried cannabis annually, lose 15% of their crop yearly due to contamination, equating to $1.8 million in lost revenue. By adopting XRPure's technology, the same grower could recover up to $1.6 million annually — a return on investment (ROI) realized in just months.

Courtesy of XRPure.

“By reducing microbial contamination and product recalls, XRPure helps growers protect their profits,” says Jeff Adams, founder of XRPure, in an exclusive interview with Benzinga. “This technology pays for itself quickly, making it a crucial investment for anyone in the cannabis industry.”

Speed And Scalability

XRPure's decontamination system, the XR16, processes up to 90 pounds of cannabis in an 8-hour shift, making it highly efficient for large-scale growers. The high-powered X-ray tube inside the system speeds up the delivery of the X-ray dose. The XR16 can process up to 150 pounds daily, cutting treatment times from hours to just 90 minutes or two hours per batch.

Courtesy of XRPure.

"By using the XR16, growers can scale quickly, processing large volumes of cannabis while ensuring safety and quality," says Adams. The system's ease of use and minimal labor requirements make it an ideal solution for both small and large-scale growers.

XReflect® Technology

A standout feature of XRPure's system is its XReflect® technology, which improves decontamination efficiency. In traditional X-ray systems, energy is absorbed by the machine's walls after passing through the product. With XReflect®, part of the X-ray energy is reflected into the cannabis, increasing the treatment power and accelerating the decontamination process.

Courtesy of XRPure.

This innovation makes the treatment more efficient, reducing processing times. XRPure's technology is faster than traditional methods, such as microwave decontamination. According to Adams, unlike microwaves, which can overheat and damage terpenes and THC, XRPure's X-ray system operates at a shorter wavelength. This allows it to treat the product without generating heat, preserving the plant's quality.

"The ability to reflect X-ray energy into the product allows for faster, more effective decontamination without compromising the cannabis's integrity," says Adams.

Pharma-Grade Future

Looking ahead, Adams sees XRPure's technology playing a key role in federally regulated cannabis markets. He envisions a broader opportunity in adapting XRPure's X-ray and possibly E-beam technology to larger, centralized facilities. This approach would be similar to those used in the food industry.

"If cannabis becomes federally legal, there will be a shift towards centralized processing facilities that utilize E-beam or gamma technology," says Adams. "XRPure's core X-ray technology will continue to play a role, but we could pivot into offering larger-scale solutions with E-beam technology in these facilities."

Courtesy of XRPure.

XRPure's partnership with Varex Imaging gives it a competitive edge. Varex's decades of experience and global network of engineers and technicians ensure XRPure's machines are supported worldwide.

"We leverage Varex's expertise and service infrastructure to ensure that our machines are always operating at peak efficiency," says Adams.

Leasing Support And Warranty

XRPure offers in-house leasing options, giving cannabis growers flexible financing plans. By handling the leasing process directly, XRPure helps businesses avoid third-party complications, making it easier for small to mid-sized operators to adopt the technology.

All equipment comes with a full 100% warranty, covering transportation, installation, and ongoing support to ensure the machines run smoothly throughout the lease.

Courtesy of XRPure.

Would XRPure survive the Shark Tank test? "For any cannabis grower, XRPure's system is cheap insurance against the risks of contamination and product recalls," Adams concluded. "It's an investment that pays for itself."

