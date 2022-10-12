Your Next Nugs Could Be Irradiated With X-Rays...For Your Own Safety

Large and small-scale cannabis cultivation comes with the risk of biological hazards, such as mold and yeast. Most states where cannabis is legal have enacted legislation requiring companies to pass tests before releasing their product to the market. And a failed test can result in fines, litigation and the loss of business licenses.

Fortunately, VJ Group, a leading X-ray technology provider based in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it has launched a cannabis division, VJ Scientific, that will engineer and manufacture high-performance and cost-effective X-ray solutions to safely clean cannabis, by the remediation of microbiological growth on flowers.

VJ Scientific's flagship product is a revolutionary non-thermal, non-chemical cannabis decontamination machine, “CX-1000,” which will be presented in November in Las Vegas.

CX-1000

The division has developed proprietary, patent-pending X-ray technology for the cannabis industry that gives cultivators an effective processing solution. “The CX-1000 outperforms all other cannabis cleaning systems currently available with its 99.9% effectiveness, revolutionary technology, innovative design, and seamless user experience,” said Mark Clemons, general manager of VJ Scientific.

“We worked directly with major cannabis cultivators to develop technology to solve the specific challenges they face,” added Don Naugler, VJ Scientific's director of technology. “Meeting with growers, distributors, researchers as well as decontamination experts in the food industry helps us create solutions tailored to the cannabis industry’s unique needs.”

CX-1000’s competitive advantages include “zero loss of quality.” The firm explained that “heat and chemical-free pathogen management means” the quality of cannabis is maintained. “No burns, decarboxylation, chemical residue or change in potency, flavor, color or effect,” (...) “inactivating dangerous mold and microbes with 99.9% effectiveness.”

An Effective Processing Solution

The machine delivers optimal and uniform X-ray doses for a balanced and full-coverage treatment, from every angle and at any density, and automatically compensates for variations in product density, depth, moisture content, and packaging to deliver the optimal exposure every time, with minimal operator intervention required.

Furthermore, it can process cannabis in any container - bins, bags, trays, or final packaging - minimizing handling and preparation time and comes with integrated multi-platform software available on mobile, desktop and built-in-unit allow for real-time remote monitoring.

“Nationally, about 10-15% of cannabis flowers outright fail yeast and mold testing. CX-1000 can help stakeholders concerned with compliance save millions of dollars. Irradiation of cannabis is safe for both operator and consumer,” concluded the firm in the press release.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash.