A Health and Safety Advisory was issued recently for Cannabis consumers in Colorado, warning against “potentially contaminated” batches of cannabis sold at 11 dispensaries in Colorado, noted KRDO. The advisory, issued by the Colorado Department of Revenue and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, indicated that the batches exceeded acceptable limits for total yeast and mold.

This recall is the sixth issued by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division this year and the second within the last week alone. The affected product was sold by NOCO Farm, LLC. The product was available at dispensaries in Colorado Springs, Boulder, and Denver between May 1 and June 13.

The health advisory recommends that individuals who think they may possess contaminated products should dispose of them. They may also return them to the store from which they were purchased. Individuals should check the label of their product for the following numbers:

Retail and Medical Marijuana Cultivation Licenses : 403R-01387 and 403-02231

: 403R-01387 and 403-02231 Total Yeast and Mold Contaminated Harvest Batches: FACOFF 242903, PINEB 242903, CAKEB 242903, HALLE 242903, and ZEROG 242903

Quality Controls For Cannabis And Regulatory Issues

For lawmakers, the possibility of offering quality-checked products is one of the best arguments for legalizing adult use. For industry operators and manufacturers, it’s an advertising plus, since they can assure customers that their products do not pose a threat, something is unlikely for illicit operators.

The possible biohazard presence in cannabis products justifies the need for stringent health controls. While some industry stakeholders, such as the Cannabis Industry Alliance of Oregon (CIAO), challenge stringent testing rules—arguing that they have a “devastating and irreparable” impact on businesses—the health risks cannot be overlooked. Aspergillus mold, for example, has been a significant concern, prompting recalls in states like Arizona.

Contaminated cannabis poses serious health threats to both workers and consumers, especially those with weakened immune systems or respiratory conditions. Inhaling or ingesting mold-contaminated cannabis can lead to severe infections, highlighting the importance of robust safety regulations.

New technical developments are making it easier and faster for controls, and developing decontamination strategies is key for industry manufacturers.