X-Rays, Microwaves And Now What? This Company Freezes Weed At -320°F To Kill Mold And Save A Ton

With over 100 patents and 30 years of experience in food, pharmaceutical, and cannabis packaging, Jim Sanfilippo is transforming cannabis safety.

His groundbreaking cryogenic pasteurization technology at VIST Labs is solving one of the industry’s dirtiest secrets: microbial contamination.

Operating in a $35 billion market, Sanfilippo's innovations are crucial for cannabis brands striving to maintain product integrity while navigating complex regulatory challenges.

From Nuts To Frozen Nuggs

Sanfilippo's expertise in packaging dates back to his family's food business, where his innovations in oxygen-free packaging for nuts led to breakthroughs in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. He has spent decades optimizing shelf life and safety. In 2017, after selling two divisions of his business to packing behemoth Sonoco, he turned his attention to cannabis.

“Cannabis is a $35 billion industry in the U.S.,” Sanfilippo said, noting that its microbial contamination issues are particularly concerning​.

Cryogenic Pasteurization: The Cannabis Industry's Dirty Little Secret

At the heart of VIST Labs' breakthrough is the cryogenic pasteurization process, which leverages medical-grade cryogenic vapor to sterilize cannabis products while preserving their natural properties. "Cannabis is heavily contaminated with yeast, mold, and pathogens like Aspergillus," Sanfilippo explained.

He says that traditional methods, such as gamma radiation or ozone, can damage cannabinoids and terpenes, leading to degraded quality.

How does it work?

Freeze Microbes!

VIST’s solution reduces oxygen levels to a point where oxidation and microbial growth are halted, without affecting the product's integrity​. The process begins by placing cannabis into a product cassette, holding 4-5 pounds. This cassette is loaded into the pasteurization machine – a refrigerator-sized unit – where the chamber is then prepared with cryogenic vapor.

In the next step, the vapor-induced sterilization chamber (VIST chamber) is activated. Inside this chamber, cryogenic vapor, which is created by boiling off liquid nitrogen at -320 degrees Fahrenheit, mixes with a medical-grade atmosphere.

Within 90 to 150 seconds, the vapor floods the chamber, bringing oxygen levels to extremely low concentrations (around 95% cryogenic vapor), which kills harmful microbial organisms like Aspergillus, E. coli, and Salmonella.

After the sterilization, the product is quickly cools down using liquid nitrogen, preventing oxidation during the process. Finally, the cannabis is purified with a HEPA filtration system, removing any remaining airborne contaminants and ensuring stability as the product is packaged in aseptic, low-oxygen conditions​.

A Modular Solution For Cannabis Business

VIST Labs' cryogenic pasteurization machines are designed to be modular, offering flexibility for mid-sized cultivators as well as large-scale operations. "We can run it in cassette mode at 25 pounds per hour, or upgrade to our high-output configuration, reaching up to 40 pounds per hour," Sanfilippo told Benzinga.

VIST Labs' cryogenic pasteurization system isn't just a machine, it's a fully integrated packaging solution. After the sterilization process, the product is transferred into a bulk device that packs cannabis into different bag sizes, from one to ten-pound bags, or a pouch line for smaller quantities like an eighth-ounce. “We have the cooler, a pouch bagger, and other parts working together to maintain the product in a near-zero oxygen atmosphere," Sanfilippo explained.

This scalability makes VIST's technology accessible to a wide range of businesses, whether they are aiming for compliance in medical markets or looking to protect their medical-grade level crop for export.

The company's aseptic packaging solutions meet European Pharmacopoeia standards, ensuring compliance in both domestic and international markets.

VIST's technology is also forward-thinking, preparing cannabis brands for potential federal legalization. With the increasing possibility of federal oversight, Sanfilippo notes that stricter regulations, especially around truth-in-labeling, will make compliance technologies like theirs essential for long-term success.

“With our system, we're offering crop-year protection and complete microbial control for up to a year," Sanfilippo said, noting that VIST expects to pack close to 150 million pounds of outdoor-grown cannabis in 2023 alone​.

Contamination And Mislabeling…Not A Problem

Beyond decontamination, VIST's system tackles a major issue in the cannabis industry: the degradation of THC potency over time. Inconsistent oxygen levels in packaging lead to mislabeled products, which can result in recalls and regulatory action.

“Within 45 to 50 days, THC levels can degrade by 10% or more, rendering the label claims false,” said Sanfilippo. VIST's modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) ensures stability for up to a year, keeping products compliant and safe.

