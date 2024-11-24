US Confronts Chinese Cyber-Espionage Threat: 'Worst Telecom Hack In Our Nation's History'

Top executives from the U.S. telecom industry and national security officials gathered at the White House to address concerns over a Chinese cyber-espionage campaign targeting high-ranking U.S. political figures.

What Happened: Chinese hackers managed to breach major U.S. telecom providers to spy on phone calls and text messages. The meeting was an opportunity for telecom executives to propose ways the government could bolster its defenses against such advanced cyber-attacks, the White House stated.

According to the report by CNN, the cyber-attack is seen as one of the most significant challenges to cyber and national security for the upcoming Donald Trump administration. A classified briefing for all senators has been scheduled for December 4, after Congress reconvenes from its recess next month.

“This is by far the worst telecom hack in our nation’s history,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the outlet. The full scope of the hack, its implications, and the individuals affected are still being investigated.

According to Warner, the FBI has notified fewer than 150 victims, most in the Washington area. But all of those victims have likely called or sent texts to numerous people, meaning the number of records accessed by the hackers is likely far greater. The hackers could listen to the calls of specific targets for certain periods of time, said Warner.

Also Read: Possible Espionage Threat? US Officials Warn Of Chinese Interference With Undersea Internet Cables In Pacific

US broadband and internet providers AT&T T, Verizon VZ, and Lumen LUMN have all been victims of this hacking campaign. The hackers also targeted phone communications of senior figures from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

China has refuted the hacking allegations. However, U.S. officials continue to express concern about China’s hacking program, which, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray, is larger than those of all other major countries combined.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the growing threat of cyber-espionage and the need for robust cybersecurity measures.

The implications of such attacks are far-reaching, affecting not just the telecom industry but also the political landscape.

As the investigation continues, it remains crucial for the US to strengthen its defenses against such sophisticated cyber-attacks.

Read Next

US Warns Tech Startups Of Espionage Threats From China And Others Adversaries Via Foreign Investments: ‘Can Directly Lead To The Failure Of These Companies’

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.