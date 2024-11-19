Trump May Attend Elon Musk's Starship Test Flight In Texas On Tuesday: Report

President-elect Donald Trump may attend Starship’s sixth test flight from Starbase in Texas in person on Tuesday, as per media reports.

What Happened: The Federal Aviation Administration has issued “Temporary flight restrictions for VIP Movement” over Brownsville in Texas, hinting at a high-profile visit to the region, Reuters reported.

Benzinga has reached out to both SpaceX and FAA over the report but is yet to receive a confirmation.

Starship’s sixth flight test is now slated to launch from Starbase on Tuesday at about 4:00 pm CT.

For the upcoming test flight, the company aims to catch Starship’s booster back at the launch site as on the last flight and splash down the upper stage in the Indian Ocean.

Why It Matters: NASA’s Artemis 3 mission slated to launch no earlier than September 2026 is expected to enable humans to land back on the surface of the moon with the help of the Starship human landing system. The last time humans set foot on the Moon was in 1972 with Apollo 17. Since then, no crew has traveled beyond low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, meanwhile, is eyeing taking humans to Earth’s neighboring planet Mars aboard the Starship. In September, he said that the first Starship launch to Mars is expected in 2026 and that it will not have a crew on board.

Musk and Trump have recently forged a seemingly strong relationship. Musk campaigned for Trump in the swing state of Pennsylvania in October and Trump recently named Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency aimed at bringing down government bureaucracy, slashing excess regulations, cutting waste expenditures, and restructuring federal agencies.

Musk was also present with Trump on election night at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock