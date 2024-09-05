Elon Musk's 'Blade Runner'-Inspired Cybertruck Now Serves Pizza On The Side

Thanks to a 25-year pizza veteran, the Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck can now add food truck to the list of use cases for the electric pickup truck that began customer deliveries in November 2023.

What Happened: The Cybertruck was unveiled by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2019 and faced several delays before being released in 2023. Known for its unique design and as Tesla's first production pickup truck, Musk has said that the vehicle he dreamed up was meant to be a combination of something out of "Blade Runner" and the James Bond movie "The Spy Who Loved Me."

"I specifically wanted to make something that looks like the future. What car would ‘Blade Runner’ drive?" Musk said in a previous interview.

While the Cybertruck comes with many advanced features and use cases, we're not sure operating a pizza food truck was what Musk had in mind.

Pizza veteran Fabio Antonio Arbelaez has done just that with a retrofit of two Cybertrucks to cook pizza through a conveyer belt and oven system that heats up to 600 degrees.

"She's quick and fast. It has enough power to cook a pizza in about two minutes," Arbelaez told the New York Post.

Arbelaez is a longtime partner with Columbia Inn Restaurant, a pizzeria in New Jersey. The pizza veteran uses the double-stacked roasters with the Cybertruck's 240-volt outlet in the cargo bed.

Together, the two Cybertrucks can cook 120 pizzas per hour. The pizza ovens can run for around eight hours with 50 miles of driving range still left after constant use.

"People are shocked enough to see a Cybertruck in public, and then they're even more blown away by the pizza."

The pizza food truck Cybertrucks have signage that reads "The Jersey Thinn Crust Pizza" and Arbelaez has earned the nickname "Mr. Tesla" as one of the first electric vehicle owners in his area.

Arbelaez admits that the unique design of the Cybertruck gets a lot of reactions from people.

"The best compliment I ever got was that the truck looks like a dumpster. She's ugly, but she gets it done like nobody's business."

The Cybertruck food trucks, which were acquired last winter, also went viral in August for a stop at Barstool Sports' Midtown office. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy gave one of his famous "one bite" pizza reviews with an 8.7 ranking out of 10.

Arelaez has taken the Cybertruck pizza food trucks around New York and New Jersey and plans to do more.

"The goal with the Cybertrucks is eventually to have them deliver without a driver. You just order it, and it will show up at your house."

Why It's Important: Musk has called the Cybertruck the best product Tesla has launched and there are high hopes the vehicle can become the bestselling electric pickup truck of all time and compete with traditional gas-powered pickup trucks.

There were over one million reservations of the Cybertruck and the vehicle is selling well as the most sold electric pickup truck in the U.S. in the second quarter, according to reports.

The Cybertruck has become a celebrity fashion accessory of some degree with Big Sean, Steve Aoki, Alexis Ohanian, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber among the owners of the new Tesla pickup truck.

Beverage company Happy Dad has introduced a fleet lineup of Cybertruck vehicles with customized wraps with company logos for the business's operations.

Another potentially less fortunate use case was found for a Cybertruck overseas. Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov shared pictures of a Cybertruck on social media that appeared to have a machine gun attached to the exterior. The Vladimir Putin ally said the vehicle would benefit the war effort against Ukraine.

Photos: Pizza, Shutterstock; Cybertruck, Courtesy Tesla Inc.