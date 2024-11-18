Trump Picks Sean Duffy As Next Transportation Secretary, Says He Will Usher In 'The Golden Age of Travel'

In a recent announcement, former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the Secretary of Transportation.

What Happened: The nomination was declared on Monday by Trump, who commended Duffy’s career, emphasizing his term as a District Attorney for Ashland, Wisconsin, and his subsequent election to the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. “Sean has been a tremendous and well-liked public servant,” Trump stated.

During his tenure in Congress, Duffy was recognized for his advocacy for fiscal responsibility, economic growth, and rural development, said Trump.

Trump noted Duffy’s ability to collaborate across party lines, especially on a major road and bridge project in Minnesota. As a member of the House Financial Services Committee, Duffy was instrumental in shaping economic policies and promoting transparency and accountability in government programs.

Trump underscored that Duffy’s focus will be on excellence, competence, competitiveness, and aesthetics in the reconstruction of America’s infrastructure. Duffy’s mission, as described by Trump, will be to usher in “The Golden Age of Travel,” with a focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation.

Why It Matters: This nomination comes at a crucial time when the incoming Trump administration is proposing significant policy changes that could impact the transportation sector.

Earlier this month, Trump announced plans to ease restrictions on self-driving vehicles, a move that could benefit companies like Tesla Inc. TSLA.

This followed Trump’s plans to eliminate consumer tax credits for EVs, a move that Tesla CEO Musk supported.

However, veteran investor, Gary Black, warned that Tesla could suffer the most from losing the $7,500 EV tax credit due to its reliance on EV sales, with a potential 20% price hike in the U.S. impacting 30% of its global volume. He dismissed concerns for legacy automakers, noting their lower exposure to EVs.

Photo Courtesy: Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia.com

