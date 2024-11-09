Harris Campaign's Election-Eve Concerts Could Hit $20M Amid Fears Of Unpaid Bills

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign is facing scrutiny for reportedly spending a whopping $20 million on election-eve concerts.

What Happened: This expenditure has raised eyebrows among staff and vendors who are concerned about unpaid dues, given the campaign’s reported debt situation. The Harris campaign organized seven concerts in key swing states on the eve of the election.

These concerts featured performances by renowned artists such as Jon Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga. The intent behind these concerts was to attract voters, but it seems to have significantly depleted the Democratic campaign’s funds, reports The New York Post.

Stephanie Cutter and David Plouffe, both veterans of the Barack Obama campaign, had joined the Harris campaign after she took over from President Joe Biden as the party’s candidate.

They reportedly backed the idea of the concerts. However, the execution of these concerts led to escalated production costs and internal discord within the campaign.

Despite the high-profile lineup, the concerts did not make a significant impact in the news. Swing state voters elected Donald Trump the following day. The Harris campaign, which had a war chest exceeding $1 billion, concluded the race with a reported debt of at least $20 million.

Why It Matters: The financial aftermath of these concerts is now a cause for concern. There are fears that the campaign’s debt could impact staff payments and expense reimbursements.

This situation underscores the importance of financial prudence in political campaigns and raises questions about the decision-making within the Harris campaign.

