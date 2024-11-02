Trump Praises His 'Beautiful White Skin' After Criticizing Harris

At a recent rally in Michigan, Donald Trump made headlines by praising his own “beautiful white skin” following criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Trump, who is in a tight race with Harris, made these comments after making derogatory remarks about his opponent. If elected, Harris would make history as the first female president, the first president of Indian descent, and the second Black president.

Trump has a history of questioning Harris’ racial identity at public events, often referring to her as a “low I.Q. individual.” He once remarked, “I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black.”

As per the report by Mediaite, Trump criticized Harris’s tax policies at the rally in Warren, Michigan, arguing that they would deter businesses.

"She wants to tax companies. You know what happens when you tax them? They leave. A lot of these big companies, you know, they're run by inter– they live in Switzerland. They have very glamorous lives. They have the life that I could've had if I decided not to do this, actually. Somebody said to me, ‘Are you glad you did it?' I said, ‘Absolutely, but I could've been on the best beaches in the world. I own the best beaches in the world." Trump added.

He also expressed regret that his presidential campaign has prevented him from spending time at his beaches and getting a tan.

Addressing the crowd, Trump said, “That white, beautiful white skin that I have would be nice and tan. I got the whitest skin 'cause I never have time to go out in the sun.”

“I could've been at the great Turnberry in Scotland. I could've been anywhere I wanted to be. I could've had those waves smacking me in the face. That white, beautiful white skin that I have would be nice and tan. I got the whitest skin 'cause I never have time to go out in the sun. But I have that beautiful white, and you know what? It could've been beautiful, tanned, beautiful,” Trump said.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments about his skin color, made in the context of his criticism of Harris, have sparked controversy.

His remarks have been interpreted by some as an attempt to appeal to white voters, while others see them as a reflection of his personal vanity.

The impact of these comments on the presidential race remains to be seen.

