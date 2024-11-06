Kamala Harris Concedes: Calls For Unity, Commitment To Democracy

In a concession speech at Howard University on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed supporters with a message of resilience and commitment to democracy.

Reflecting on the election outcome, Harris urged her supporters to remain hopeful and continue fighting for the nation's values.

"The outcome of this election is not what we want, not what we fought for, not what we voted for," Harris said. "But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright."

Emphasizing the importance of unity, Harris expressed gratitude to her campaign team and the American people. She said her campaign, which focused on "building community and building coalitions," aimed to bring "people together from every walk of life and background, united by love of country with enthusiasm and joy in our fight for America’s future."

Harris also highlighted the importance of respecting the election's outcome, describing it as a core tenet of democracy.

"We must accept the results of this election," she said, sharing that she had called President-elect Trump earlier in the day to congratulate him and offer assistance with the transition.

"I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power,” she added.

Why It Matters: Harris's message underscores a commitment to American democratic principles and a stark contrast to Trump, who never conceded his 2020 loss.

"A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results," she said. "That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny."

According to NBC News, Harris's call for unity comes after President Joe Biden also reached out to Trump, inviting him to the White House to discuss the transition process.

With Trump securing 292 electoral votes to Harris’s 226, the 2024 election was a resounding win for the Republican candidate. Harris, who launched her campaign in July, faced challenges as she sought to build support while promoting policies focused on economic opportunities and healthcare affordability.

Trump, meanwhile, emphasized his experience in managing economic issues and international conflicts, ultimately securing key battleground states, NBC News reports.

Despite the loss, Harris's speech called on Americans to move forward with a shared commitment to democratic ideals, saying, "We owe loyalty, not to great presidents or a party, but to the Constitution."

