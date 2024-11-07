Nvidia Partners With AI Startup Hugging Face To Supercharge Open Source Robotics

Nvidia Corp. NVDA has partnered with Hugging Face to advance robotics research and development using open-source artificial intelligence technology.

What Happened: At the Conference for Robot Learning (CoRL) in Munich, Germany, Hugging Face and Nvidia announced a collaboration to expedite robotics research and development by uniting their open-source robotics communities.

This collaboration will combine Hugging Face’s LeRobot open AI platform with Nvidia’s AI, Omniverse, and Isaac robotics technology to drive advancements across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics.

The LeRobot platform will provide a comprehensive suite of tools for sharing data collection, model training, and simulation environments, along with designs for low-cost manipulator kits.

Nvidia’s AI technology, simulation, and open-source robot learning modular framework, such as NVIDIA Isaac Lab, will accelerate LeRobot’s data collection, training, and verification workflow.

Why It Matters: Earlier in May, Hugging Face had partnered with Amazon.com Inc. to simplify running thousands of AI models on Amazon’s custom computing chips. This partnership aimed to enhance AI model efficiency on Amazon Web Services (AWS) custom chip called Inferentia2.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s new free, open-source AI model, Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct, has reportedly outperformed its competitors in benchmark tests. This model, built on Meta Platforms Inc.‘s Llama 3.1 framework, has surpassed larger models in benchmark tests.

Back in August 2023, Hugging Face, a Nvidia-backed open-source AI startup, reached a $4.5 billion valuation with the support of tech titans.

Image Via Shutterstock

