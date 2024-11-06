5 Things Moving As Trump Trade Fever Sweeps Wall Street Amid Election Night Drama

As the U.S. presidential election hits a climax with former President Donald Trump taking the lead over Kamala Harris, these five key movements are happening across Wall Street.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT: The shares of Trump’s media company have experienced a significant surge fueled by both the anticipation of the election results and the company’s third-quarter financial results. Data from Nasdaq revealed that the after-hours trading volume for the stock was at 21.9 million, with the stock trading 10.43% higher at $37.48 on Tuesday during after-market hours.
Stock Futures: The stock futures also experienced a rise on election night. Futures associated with the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 739 points, or 1.74%, as of 2 a.m. ET. Futures linked to the S&P 500 were up by 1.42%.
Bitcoin BTC/USD: The anticipation of Trump’s return to White also boosted Bitcoin to surpass the 75,000 mark and reached 75,249.06 at the time of writing on Wednesday early morning.
See Also: Haley Tells Pennsylvania Voters To Put Emotion Aside And Rally Behind Trump
Treasury Yields: Treasury yields also saw an increase in overnight trading as investors evaluated the early results from the tight presidential race. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 14 basis points to 4.431%, hitting its highest level since July 2. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was up by 8 basis points to 4.285%, reaching its highest level since July 31.
Dollar: The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose sharply by 1.4%, marking its highest point in over three months. The U.S. dollar strengthened across the board against all G10 currencies, with notable increases of over 1% against both the euro and the yen.
Read Next:
- Market Analyst Who Predicted Trump’s 2016 Win And Biden’s 2020 Victory, Now Sees Former President Retakin
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Image via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.