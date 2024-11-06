5 Things Moving As Trump Trade Fever Sweeps Wall Street Amid Election Night Drama

As the U.S. presidential election hits a climax with former President Donald Trump taking the lead over Kamala Harris, these five key movements are happening across Wall Street.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT: The shares of Trump’s media company have experienced a significant surge fueled by both the anticipation of the election results and the company’s third-quarter financial results. Data from Nasdaq revealed that the after-hours trading volume for the stock was at 21.9 million, with the stock trading 10.43% higher at $37.48 on Tuesday during after-market hours.

Stock Futures: The stock futures also experienced a rise on election night. Futures associated with the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 739 points, or 1.74%, as of 2 a.m. ET. Futures linked to the S&P 500 were up by 1.42%.

Bitcoin BTC/USD: The anticipation of Trump’s return to White also boosted Bitcoin to surpass the 75,000 mark and reached 75,249.06 at the time of writing on Wednesday early morning.

Treasury Yields: Treasury yields also saw an increase in overnight trading as investors evaluated the early results from the tight presidential race. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 14 basis points to 4.431%, hitting its highest level since July 2. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was up by 8 basis points to 4.285%, reaching its highest level since July 31.

Dollar: The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose sharply by 1.4%, marking its highest point in over three months. The U.S. dollar strengthened across the board against all G10 currencies, with notable increases of over 1% against both the euro and the yen.

