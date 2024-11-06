Tesla Commences Cybertruck Deliveries In Canada After Long Wait

Tesla Inc. TSLA said on Monday that it has started delivering its latest offering — the Cybertruck — to customers in Canada, making it the third country the stainless steel truck has expanded to after the U.S. and Mexico.

What Happened: “Canada Cybertruck deliveries have begun,” the company said on its official X account.

“Was craving some Tim Hortons,” Tesla wrote on its X account dedicated to the Cybertruck, referring to the Canadian multinational coffeehouse.

In September, Cybertruck Program Manager Siddhant Awasthi said that the EV giant will likely start delivering the stainless steel truck in Canada in late October.

Why It Matters: The foundation series Cybertruck starts at C$137,990 ($101,505) for the all-wheel drive variant and at C$165,990 ($122,101) for the more premium Cyberbeast variant in Canada.

The foundation series refers to a limited and pricier edition of the Cybertruck with laser-etched foundation series badges and premium accessories.

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck to customers in the U.S. in November last year and to customers in Mexico late in September.

In February, Tesla displayed its complete product lineup at the Canadian auto show in Toronto, including the Cybertruck. At the time, a company executive confirmed that the electric car would go on sale in the land of the maple syrup due to growing interest, but noted that they "have to file some routine paperwork." In July, Tesla confirmed that it intends to start delivering the vehicle in Canada this year.

