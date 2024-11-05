Mike Johnson Urges Calm On Result Certification: The Election Is 'Too Big To Rig'

As the election certification process is underway, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has urged for calmness amidst the heightened emotions and misinformation.

What Happened: In response to EWTN News reporter Mark Irons’ query about his role in certifying the election results, affirmed his commitment to uphold the Constitution and ensure a free and fair election, reported The Hill.

Johnson played a pivotal role in the 2020 election, supporting former President Donald Trump’s challenge against President Joe Biden’s victory. He was key in formulating the legal argument for contesting Trump’s defeat, accusing some states of changing voting rules during the COVID-19 pandemic in violation of the Constitution.

Johnson downplayed claims of attempts to overturn the election results as “hyperbole and madness”. He also criticized the media for overreacting to Trump’s “secret” mentioned at his Madison Square Garden rally, which Johnson clarified was a voter mobilization effort, not a hidden agenda.

“There's just too much emotion, too much misinformation out there. Everybody needs to calm down,” said Johnson.

Johnson urged citizens to perform their “civic duty” and participate in an “American election” that will be certified. He expressed confidence in a second Trump term and a Republican-controlled Congress, stating the election will be “too big to rig”.

“I think President Trump's going to win today and I think we're going to win the Senate and the House, so we're excited,” said the House Speaker.

At the time of writing, polls were beginning to close across the U.S. with AP declaring Indian, Kentucky for Trump, and Vermont for Kamala Harris.

Why It Matters: Johnson’s call for calm comes amidst a backdrop of a closely contested 2024 U.S. presidential election between Vice President Harris and former President Trump. As per a Benzinga report, the election remains one of the closest in history, with a tight race expected between the two candidates.

Several election-related legal battles have already reached the Supreme Court, including a decision to allow Virginia’s removal of over 1,600 voters from its rolls and rulings affecting candidates and voters in battleground states. This has raised concerns over the potential involvement of the U.S. Supreme Court in determining the outcome of the election.

