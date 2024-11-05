Supreme Court Could Step In If 2024 Election Remains Deadlocked

The 2024 U.S. presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains one of the closest in history, raising concerns over whether the U.S. Supreme Court may play a decisive role in determining the outcome.

As voters head to the polls, election-related legal battles already hint at the possibility of judicial involvement, The New York Times reports.

What Happened: Several election cases have reached the Supreme Court in recent weeks, including a decision to allow Virginia's removal of over 1,600 voters from its rolls and rulings affecting candidates and voters in battleground states.

The court decided against removing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from ballots in key states and authorized provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, after some mail-in ballots were deemed invalid. These cases showcase the judiciary's cautious approach to electoral involvement, although the court's conservative majority could still play a critical role if a close race sparks significant litigation, according to The New York Times.

The Supreme Court's involvement would hinge on an exceptionally narrow vote margin in a critical state, experts say. Prof. Richard Pildes of New York University told The New York Times that a paper-thin margin in a state like Pennsylvania, with its 19 electoral votes, could increase the likelihood of a court ruling influencing the presidential outcome.

Still, experts are cautious, noting that the Supreme Court generally aims to avoid direct involvement in elections.

Beyond the presidential race, the stakes extend to congressional control. Democrats seek to retain the Senate and flip the House, while Republicans push for gains in both chambers. The outcomes in Senate races, including those in Montana and Ohio, could shift control, particularly if Democratic seats in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania face Republican challenges.

Why It Matters: A Supreme Court decision might not only impact the presidency but also influence control over Congress, setting a precedent for election litigation. In a scenario reminiscent of the Bush v. Gore case in 2000, if margins are close enough, legal challenges could escalate to the highest court.

The potential for either party to control both chambers or split Congress suggests significant implications for the future of U.S. legislation and governance, The New York Times notes.

